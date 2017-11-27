Sedona-renowned singer, pianist and entertainer Paolo Scardina is presenting his joy-filled live show “Paolo’s Holiday Jamboree” to Sedona. There will be one performance only on Dec 1, at 7 pm, on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Prepare to laugh, cry, smile and sigh as you are entertained by Paolo. He takes you on a fun-filled, sentimental, musical journey singing the best of the best holiday songs. Paolo’s vocal/piano arrangements are packed with passion and originality.

What to bring and wear: SIMPLE! Your smile, your eyes, your ears and anything else attached to them. Snow shoes, sleigh bells, tom-toms, chestnuts, corn cob pipes, and candy canes are optional! Brush up on anything toasty and frosty!

In this fascinating one-man show, Paolo shares his secret views of the holiday season through song. You will discover how to shop incognito, avoid traffic and roast things like your relatives! His obsession with the madness and the joy of the holidays is infectious.

Launch the season with family and friends. Be a kid again! The show will lift you up to snow filled red rocks and take you on a Sedona ride to be remembered!

Paolo is a vocalist and pianist whenever and wherever anyone will listen. After graduating from kindergarten when he was tall enough to reach the keyboard, his Mom set him up with piano lessons from her accomplished pianist sister in Youngstown, Ohio. He stuck with it until he started college, since he could not fit his piano in the dorm room. He sang with the Hiram College choir instead. From then, he enrolled at Kent State University to get a Master of Fine Arts Degree, but was conflicted between painting, drawing, sculpture, singing, acting, architecture, interior design and dance. That said, he graduated with distinction and moved to San Francisco to seek a ten-year career as a professional dancer/choreographer and satisfy a desire to dance while he was young enough to leap and spin. He eventually moved on to the world of residential design, starting a successful practice in Portland Oregon designing hundreds of homes inside and out. While in Portland he finally acquired a piano and picked up where he left off to forge a career in music. He moved to Sedona in 2011 and continues to make music a strong focus in his life.

He has performed copiously through the years including with the San Francisco Opera Chorus and Ballet, San Francisco Men’s Chorus, Portland Opera, Portland Gay Men’ Chorus, Sedona Superstars, The Sedona Performing Arts Alliance, and Creative Arts Center. He has been a regular musician at Sedona venues including Sound Bites Grill, Vino Di Sedona, Mesa Grill, Reds, Hillside Sedona Center, and Ken’s Creekside. He also entertains for private parties, weddings and special events.

His repertoire includes works by Cole Porter, Steven Sondheim, George Gershwin, Richard Rogers, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Arron Copland. He aspires to such artists as Paul McCarthy, Jim Croce, Billy Joel, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Fats Waller, Roberta Flack, Eta James, Bette Midler, and Lionel Richie to name a few.

Tickets for the show are $18 general admission and $15 for film festival members. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Paolo in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.