4 Things You Should Know About The 63rd annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade

1. What you can expect to see

This year’s theme is “Magical Christmas.” Watch for floats, horses, Santa, dancers, Girl Scouts, military, tractors, drum line, antique cars, and more. About 1,000 people are expected to walk or ride in the parade, which is about 2.25-miles long. The Grand Marshall is the Rotary Club of the Verde Valley.

2. Float count

As of Monday, there were 79 float entries. Coleen Gilboy, Verde Valley Fair Director, said organizers don’t know how many floats will be in the parade until the day of. “Believe it or not, some people do not sign up until the day of the event,” she said. Gilboy said she hasn’t seen any of the floats yet this year.

3. If you go

The 63rd annual event strolls through the Cottonwood Saturday, Dec. 2. Check in time is 9 a.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, located 800 E. Cherry St. The parade, departing from the Fairgrounds parking lot, begins at 11 a.m., but it is recommended to be in line by 10:30 a.m. The parade ends at Main Street and Cactus Street.

4. Quotable

“Our whole community will be there,” said Gilboy of her favorite part of the parade. “When you are in it or watching it, you see everybody.” One year she didn’t walk in it, and she regrets it. “You literally see everybody you’ve ever known in a two-hour period,” she said of being in the parade. “You see everything. It’s so cool.”