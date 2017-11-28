Chris Kottke selected as new judge pro tem

CAMP VERDE – Monday, Yavapai County Superior Court Presiding Judge David L. Mackey announced his selection of Chris Kottke as judge pro tem effective Jan. 1, 2018. This appointment will fill the vacancy created by the governor’s appointment of Judge John Napper to Division 2.

Mackey also announced the appointment Thomas K. Kelly and Susan Kayler as seasonal judges pro tem effective 2018.

There were 20 applicants for the full-time position and nine for the seasonal position. After reviewing applicant qualifications and conducting interviews, the Selection Committee provided Presiding Judge Mackey with four finalists for each position. Mackey reviewed applications, qualifications and public comment prior to making his decision.

“Chris Kottke has served our country with distinction in the military and has established himself as an outstanding attorney in our community. His diverse background and experience will enable him to effectively serve the citizens of Yavapai County as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore. I am pleased to request his appointment,” Mackey stated.

Mackey is requesting the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court’s formal appointment of Kottke be effective January 1st, 2018 and the appointment is subject to the approval of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. Kottke will serve primarily in the Verde Valley Judicial District.

Kelly and Kayler will serve at the pleasure of the court on an as-needed basis.

Mackey also said, “I would like to thank the Members of the Selection Committee, the Honorable Michael Bluff, Associate Presiding Judge and Selection Committee Chair; Sabrina Shaw, Esq.; Paul Roberts, Esq.; Wendy Ross, County HR Director; Tom Taylor, CLU, CFP of Taylor & Huntley Financial Group; and C. Rolf Eckel, Court Administrator. I also would like to thank all the individuals who provided public comment to me on behalf of Chris Kottke and the other outstanding applicants.”