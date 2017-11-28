Obituary: Robert Walter Crawford 1934-2017

Robert Crawford, 83, passed away on November 26, 2017. He was born August 17, 1934 to Florence and Cloney Crawford in Kansas City, Missouri. Survivors include his wife, Ursula; his sister, Coretha; his sons, Michael, Robert Jr, Larry and Scott.

Bob retired as a union electrician for 30 years and also spent 10 ½ years in the Navy. Bob and Ursula moved to the Verde Valley in 1994 after their retirement from Huntington Beach, California. Bob was an active member of the Baha’i Faith and was privileged to make a pilgrimage to Haifa, Israel, the world center of the Baha’i Faith in 1997.

A graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11:30am with a reception to follow. Please share your condolences at www.BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.