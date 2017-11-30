2017 Christmas Parade lineup

Cottonwood Fire Department
Camp Verde Cavalry
Rotary
Cottonwood Police Department
City of Cottonwood
City of Sedona
Yavapai Apache Nation
Yavapai Apache Nation Royalty
Yavapai County - Garrison & Thurman
Yavapai County Search Dog Unit
Yavapai County Sherriff’s Response Team Mounted Unit
Verde Valley Ambulance
Jerome Fire Department
CK’s Need a Lift
Acme Pizzaria
Chandler Plante
From the Heart of Music and Dance
Larry Green Chevrolet
Clemenceau Heritage Museum
Girl Scouts Sinagua Neighborhood
Realty Executives & Sedona Verde Valley Prop Management
American Legion Post & Unit #135 of Cornville
Jones Ford Verde Valley
Verde Valley Humane Society
Verde Valley Sanctuary
All Price Insurance
Cottonwood Middle School Student Council
Verde Valley Fair Arena
Country Bank
Arizona Flywheelers
Century 21 Sexton Realty
Constant Evolution Escape Rooms
Cottonwood Public Library - Teen Library Council
Smith Academy of Self Defense
Rio Verde Roverettes
Verde Valley Newspapers
Verde Valley Toys for Tots
Verde Christian Academy
Verde Valley Vettes
Coldwell Banker - Mabery Realty
Verde Valley Montessori School
Austin House
J & S Farms Therapy Horses
West Sedona School
Angels Care Home Health
Mingus Union High School Drumline
Trail Horse Adventures
Cottonwood Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics
Verde Valley Medical Center
Buena Vista Children’s Services
Bill Williams Mountain Men
Verde Valley Vapes & LuLaRoe Kaycee Swank
Bella Investment Group
Verde Valley Rentals
Hyundai of Cottonwood
Connelly Electric & Mechanical
Yavapai College
MUHS Football
Hansen Lightworks
High Desert Youth Football
Jerome-Clarkdale Elks Lodge #1361
Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish and School
La Luna Birth & Women’s Center
Moose Lodge #1449
Sedona Car Club
USDA Forest Service
Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity
Mingus FFA PALS
Northern Arizona Hospice - Promise Fund
R. Unique Boutique
Unisource Energy Services
Wicked City Tattoo
JCM Sewer & Drain Cleaning Service, LLC
Walmart
Arborist Standards Tree Care
Mingus Union High School Spirit Line
Kare Bears Childcare Center
Old Town Mission
Sedona Heritage Museum
Giant 6016 & Stixman’s Towing
Cottonwood Children’s Dentistry
Bethany Baptist Church
Taylor Waste, Inc.
Last: Santa is being carried by Taylor Waste
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.