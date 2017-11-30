Beaver Creek library to host Local Author Fair

RIMROCK – From 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, the Beaver Creek Public/School Library will host a Local Author Fair. Come meet Beaver Creek authors Lizanne Brown, Wyona Jaffe and Lora Trout.

Learn how they started their writing careers, why they decided to become writers, learn about their writing processes – and even talk with the authors and purchase signed copies of their books.

Brown’s book The Legend of the Rose is a fairy tale she wrote for her daughter Mallory. Brown has lived in Arizona since 1994.

A native Arizonan who has lived in Lake Montezuma for 30 years, Jaffe’s book Jennie’s Journal: 1875 A True Story of an Arizona Pioneer documents the life of her grandmother, born near the TAPCO Power Plant on the Verde River.

A Beaver Creek librarian, Trout wrote the book A Clearing in the Woods, about abiding in faith, hope and love. According to the book’s entry on Amazon.com, Trout says that “after more than 30 years of writing through life, the act of collecting these poems and field notes into a book has revealed a spiritual legacy filled with common things such as a longing for love, a perpetual return to original love, and a commitment to long-term love relationships.”

The Beaver Creek Public/School Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4034 for more information. Library hours are 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.