Have yourself a merry little weekend

Sedona Tree Lighting

About: Tree-lighting, refreshments, entertainment, and visits with Santa.

When: Friday, Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Tlaquepaque North in Sedona

Cost: Free

More info: https://visitsedona.com/events-calendar/sedonas-tree-lighting-santa-visit/.

6th annual VIP Wine & Chocolate Pairing

About: Exclusive wine tasting and chocolate pairing in Old Town Cottonwood.

When: Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: Old Town Cottonwood. Collect ticket and wine glass at Burning Tree Cellars, located 1040 N. Main St.

Cost: $30 a ticket. Attendees must be 21 and up.

More info: http://www.oldtown.org/vipevent.html.

CYAC’s Angel Tree Goes Up

About: Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission covers the Recreation Center Christmas Tree with paper angels representing local children in need.

When: Tree goes up Friday, Dec. 1. Cards and gifts are due back to the Recreation Center Dec. 15.

Where: Cottonwood Recreation Center, located 150 S 6th St.

Cost: Admission free

More info: 928-639-3200 or visit http://www.cottonwoodchamberaz.org/events/details/cyac-s-angel-tree-14425

23rd annual Celebration of Christmas

About: Broadway-style Christmas production said to be a cross between “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

When: Friday, Dec. 1 through Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. nightly. A matinee performance held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.

Where: EF Productions located 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood.

Cost: Ticket prices for ages 4 and up range from $6-$23. Children 3 and under are free. Purchase in advance over the phone 888--71-TICKETS or at www.efproductions.org. (Price increases $2 per ticket at the door.) Bring a new toy gift donation.

More info: Call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 ext. 10

Annual Sedona Breakfast with Santa

About: Enjoy a warm breakfast while visiting Santa. Kids can make winter crafts.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Where: Sedona Hub in Posse Grounds Park located 525 Posse Ground Rd.

Cost: Free

More info: http://www.sedonaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/7715/359

Victorian ornament workshop

About: Look at classic period decorations and use similar materials to recreate the texture, style, and appearance of Victorian ornaments.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Fort Verde State Historic Park in Camp Verde

Cost: Cost is included with park admission. (Adults 14 and over $7. Youth ages 7 to 14 $4. Children under 6 are free.)

More info: https://azstateparks.com/fort-verde/

63rd annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade

About: This year’s theme is “Magical Christmas.” See more than 80 floats, plus horses, Santa, dancers, Girl Scouts, military, tractors, drum line, antique cars, and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The parade departs from the Verde Valley Fairgrounds and ends at Main Street and Cactus Street.

Cost: Free

More info: http://www.cottonwoodchamberaz.org/events/details/63rd-annual-cottonwood-christmas-parade-14238

Santa Comes to Clarkdale

About: Children can visit with have their picture taken with Santa. Hot chocolate and cookies will be offered. Make an ornament with Made in Clarkdale artists.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Men’s Lounge at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located 19 N. Ninth Street.

Cost: Free

More info: Contact Community Services at 928-639-2460 or email joni.westcott@clarkdale.az.gov.

24th annual Chocolate Walk in Old Town

About: Collect a variety of homemade or gourmet chocolates at more than 30 shops on Main Street. Hot chocolate will be offered.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Where: Old Town Cottonwood. Collect your bag, map, and ticket at 3 Kings Kasbar, located at 102 E. Pima St.

Cost: Tickets are $25 each

More info: http://www.oldtown.org/chocolate.html

Unique Christmas gifts at craft fair Dec. 2

About: Look at unique Christmas made by local crafters, including jams and jellies, goat milk soaps and lotions, jewelry, baked goods and more.



When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: American Heritage Academy in Camp Verde, located 132 General Crook Road

Cost: Free

Taste of Christmas

About: Taste and purchase cookies, candies, cakes, pies, jams and jellies and more. There will be abelskiver demonstrations and lefse for sale. Browse Christmas crafts at the boutique.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church located 330 Scenic Dr. in Clarkdale

Cost: Free admission

More info: Call 634-4102 or visit www.sojaz.org

Phoenix Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

About: The story of The Nutcracker follows Marie and her Prince as they share the story of a magical gift, a battle between soldiers and mice, and a journey to the Land of Sweets. Students from Sedona will join Company members on-stage.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Sedona Performing Arts Center

Cost: $30 gold seats, $45 platinum seats. Children 3-10 must have a ticket and seat. Children 0-2 are free but they must sit in a lap. Groups of 10 or more get discounts and great seats. Tickets are available on line at sedonachamberballet.org.

More info: Contact Winifred Muench at sedonachamberballet@gmail.com or call 928-554-4059.