Local art exhibit at Beaver Creek library

RIMROCK – Through Saturday, Jan. 6, the Beaver Creek Public/School Library will host a Holiday Arts Peace Show, a display of local artwork from the Rimrock community.

From homemade crafts to photography to art, come see – or purchase – the work of local artists Devon Artrip, Dena Crill, Mark Foltz, Tammie Gardner Williams, Jo Hufford, Eric Kaiser and Sunshower Rose.

Artrip, Crill, Williams, Hufford and Rose are also members of the Verde Valley Photographic Society.

The Beaver Creek Public/School Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Library hours are 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 928-567-4034 for more information.