Study says I-17 is nation’s 4th deadliest highway

Interstate 17, which connects Phoenix to Flagstaff, is listed as the fourth deadliest highway in the nation, according to a study by the GPS tracking company Teletrac Navman. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Staff Reports

  • Originally Published: November 30, 2017 1:27 p.m.

    • Interstate 17, which connects Phoenix to Flagstaff, is listed as the fourth deadliest highway in the nation, according to a study by the GPS tracking company Teletrac Navman.

    Photo by Bill Helm; Design by Chris Myers/VVN

    This is based on federal Fatal Accident Reporting System data retrieved from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

    Here is quick glance of the study on I-17:

    Length of highway: 146 miles

    Deaths per mile of highway: 0.843

    Total traffic fatalities 2011-2015: 123

    Deadliest city on highway: Phoenix

    Most common month: March

    Most common day of month: 3

    Most common day of week: Saturday

    Most common single hour of day: 3 to 4 p.m.

    Most common first harmful events: Motor vehicle in transport, overturn, pedestrian

    According to the study, the top three most deadly highways are listed as Interstate 4 in Florida, Interstate 45 in Texas, and State Route 192 also in Florida. Interstate 95, also in Florida, is listed as No. 5.

    For more information on the study, visit https://www.teletracnavman.com/infographics/most-dangerous-roads-in-america

