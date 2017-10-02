Broadway on Screen: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ premieres in Sedona

Sedona International Film Festival presents the BroadwayHD series — featuring Broadway plays and musicals in high definition on the big screen — with “Cyrano de Bergerac”.

The event will show in Sedona on Monday, Oct. 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“It is like having fifth row orchestra seats to the best theatrical productions from Broadway,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “Experience these grand, phenomenal stage productions from New York from the best seats in the house — right here in Sedona!”

“Cyrano de Bergerac” stars Academy Award and Tony Award winner Kevin Kline and Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner.

Soldier and poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Kevin Kline) is in love with Roxane (Jennifer Garner), but he’s too ashamed to admit it because of his big nose.

When a cadet, Christian (Daniel Sunjata), falls for Roxane, he asks for Cyrano’s help in sharing his feelings.

Cyrano writes love letters signed with Christian’s name, and Roxane doesn’t realize that it’s Cyrano’s words she falls for.

She marries Christian, and Cyrano continues to keep the other man’s secret, even after tragedy strikes.

“Kevin Kline is sensational!” — Robert Risko, The New Yorker

“A deeply satisfying pleasure.” — Linda Winer, Newsday

“The show goes down so easily, you’re misty-eyed before you know it.” — Ben Brantley, New York Times

“Cyrano de Bergerac” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 9 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.