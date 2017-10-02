Can I donate blood to Las Vegas victims? Here's how you can help

Between Wednesday and Oct. 14, United Blood Services has 11 scheduled opportunities to donate blood across central and northern Arizona.
And with the Oct. 1 shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead and more than 500 injured, donors are lining up by the telephone call, according to Michael Hamilton, a donor outreach coordinator for the Tempe-based blood center.
“There’s been an unusual amount of interest in donating blood,” Hamilton said Monday. “Everyone who I have spoken with says they want to know how to give blood, where to do it and how quickly they can donate.”
Donating is easy, said Irene Peoble, the Camp Verde representative for United Blood Services.
The next Verde Valley blood drive will be from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the Bloodmobile located in the Camp Verde Bashas’ parking lot. Address is 650 W Finnie Flat Road.
To schedule an appointment, contact United Blood Service at www.BloodHero.com. Or call UBS 877-827-4376 or Irene Peoble at 928-567-9227.
Other Verde Valley blood drive opportunities are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center’s Conference Room B/C, at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood; and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Red Rock Ranger District’s Visitor Center, located at 8375 SR 179 in Sedona.
For anyone who wants to donate blood but wishes to do it sooner than Oct. 13-14, United Blood Services will host blood drives at Northern Arizona University from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 4-5, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Yavapai County Community Health Services in Prescott, located at 1090 Commerce Drive.
Upcoming blood drives
Oct. 4
9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Northern Arizona University DECA University Union Fieldhouse Pedway
1050 S. Knoles, Flagstaff
Oct. 5
9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Northern Arizona University DECA University Union Fieldhouse Pedway
1050 S. Knoles, Flagstaff
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Yavapai County Community Health Services
Bus in Parking Lot
1090 Commerce Drive, Prescott
Oct. 6
9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Prescott Area Association of Realtors Sam’s Club
Bloodmobile in parking lot
5757 East State Rt. 69, Prescott Valley
Oct. 7
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Prescott Gateway Mall Former Allie Ollie Location - Across from Buckle
3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott
Oct. 10
8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
AAEC Prescott Valley Cafeteria
7500 East Civic Circle, Prescott Valley
10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Coconino Community College/Lone Tree Campus CCC Lone Tree Campus Commons and Board Room
2800 South Lone Tree Road, Flagstaff
Oct. 11
9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Prescott College Crossroads Community Room
220 Grove Avenue, Prescott
Oct. 13
9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Verde Valley Medical Center Conference Room B/C
269 S Candy Lane, Cottonwood
Noon until 5 p.m.
Camp Verde Bashas’
Bloodmobile in parking lot
650 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde
Oct. 14
8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Verde Valley Medical Center Conference Room B/C
269 S Candy Lane, Cottonwood
9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church Forum
Lower Level
131 Summit Avenue, Prescott
Noon until 4 p.m.
Hope Serves Bloodmobile
120 S. Cortez St., Prescott
Oct. 20
10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Red Rock Ranger District Visitor Center
8375 SR 179, Sedona
