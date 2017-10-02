Musical menu full, varied at Bella Vita Ristorante

Featured this week at Bella Vita Ristorante on Sunday, October 8th is Jon Weekly & Gioia Cohen. The dynamic guitar and vocal duo is sure to please with Boomer-era hits from your favorite artists including The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, The Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Pine, and more.

Catch Jon and Gioia outside on the patio from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Kicking off a week of live entertainment at Bella Vita on Thursday, October 5th is the husband and wife duo, “Diversity.” Tim and Renee perform a unique mix of classic Pop, Motown, R&B, Jazz, and Country favorties. With their high-energy hits and sultry ballads, “Diversity” will have you smiling and dancing all night long. “Diversity” takes the stage from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, October 6th, charismatic crooner Sammy Davis serenades the audience with his unique reditions of classic R&B, Motown, and Rock n Roll dance favorites. Prepare to be entertained as Sammy has performed in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and throughout North America along side famed acts such as The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The drifters. Sammy will light up the stage from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, October 7th, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Dan Vega takes the stage with a contemporary mix of Jazz, RnB, and Pop hits. Dan serenades the audience with his soulful voice and unique blue-tinged guitar looping. Dan will have you smiling and tapping your toes on the patio from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Thursday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.