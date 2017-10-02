New Music this week

Blue Hawaii – Tenderness

Arbutus Records

Blue Hawaii’s Tenderness searches for the meaning of closeness in our highly-connected world. Central to the record is the contradictory power of technology: people are at once alienated and brought together by its use.

With immediacy of communication we can feel close without ever having to be truly tender to each other.

After taking a four-year break from writing and producing with each other, Ra and Agor rekindled their creative flame in 2016, writing music about an unrequited relationship Ra was experiencing with someone mostly online, constantly battling these contradictory feelings of distance and closeness.

Tracks include: Free At Last, No One Like You, Pregame, Versus Game, Belong to Myself, Prepare for Flight, Younger Heart, Strummin’, Make Love Stay, Big News, Blossoming from Your Shy.

Ducktails – Jersey Devil

New Images Records

Matt Mondanile’s sixth full-length album as Ducktails, Jersey Devil, is a mature, multi-faceted work that showcases the New Jersey musician’s return to his DIY roots. Drawing inspiration from diverse sources, including the cosmic jazz fusion of Haruomi Hosono, the album is a huge leap forward in songwriting and production. It is also a testament to Mondanile’s artistic perseverance and the project’s true magnum opus.

Jersey Devil was recorded over the span of two years despite frequently unfavorable circumstances. Mondanile started working on the record in Los Angeles prior to his departure from Real Estate, in a cramped, stuffy warehouse space he converted into a modest studio. A few good friends came to his aid.

Tracks include: Map to the Stars, Light A Candle, In the Hallway, Keeper of the Garden, Solitary Star, Lover, Mannequin, Wearing a Mask, Shattered Mirror Travel, The Rising Sun.

The Weather Station – The Weather Station

Paradise of Bachelors Records

On her fourth album as The Weather Station, Tamara Lindeman reinvents her extraordinary, acclaimed songcraft, framing her precisely detailed, exquisitely wrought prose-poem narratives in bolder and more cinematic musical settings. The result is her most sonically direct and emotionally candid statement to date, a work of profound urgency and artistic generosity.

Tracks include: Free, Thirty, You and I (On the Other Side of the World), Kept It All to Myself, The Most Dangerous Thing About You.