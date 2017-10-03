Cheers to Verde Valley wine industry

VERDE VALLEY – The 2017 Arizona Wine Tourism Industry study is published, and the Verde Valley continues to be recognized as a prominent wine growing region.

The study was conducted by Northern Arizona University’s Arizona Hospitality Research and Resource Center, a unit of the Alliance Bank Business Outreach Center, and is a follow-up to the 2011 study.

The analysis looks into the growth of wine tourism over the past six years on behalf of the Arizona Office of Tourism and 11 other cosponsors.

“The survey was designed to collect information regarding general demographics, on-site expenditures, visitation length, and the overall wine tasting experience of visitors,” stated the study.

Surveys were administered to visitors (one per party) at tasting rooms, vineyards, and wineries within the three dominant wine growing regions of Arizona. These regions are Cochise County, Willcox; Santa Cruz County, Sonoita/Elgin; and Yavapai County, Verde Valley. Five locations were surveyed in the Willcox area, nine locations were surveyed in the Sonoita/Elgin area, and 16 locations were surveyed in the Verde Valley.

Key Findings and Summary Statistics from the Survey Data

• The Arizona wine tourism industry creates an estimated $56,178,643 in total economic output.

• The Arizona wine tourism industry creates an estimated 640.6 full-time equivalent jobs.

• Approximately $3.6 million in local and state taxes are generated from Arizona wine tourism expenditures, indirect effects, and induced effects.

• Percentage of surveys received from each area closely match the percentage of survey sites from each area: Approximately 17 percent of the sites were located in Willcox, roughly 12 percent (93) of surveys analyzed came from Willcox; approximately 30 percent of the sites were located in Sonoita/Elgin, roughly 35 percent (263) of surveys analyzed came from Sonoita/Elgin; and 53 percent of the sites were located in the Verde Valley, approximately 53 percent (405) of surveys analyzed came from the Verde Valley.

• Approximately 38 percent of visitors to tasting rooms, wineries, and vineyards had previously visited the site (repeat visitors).

• Approximately 57 percent of visitors to tasting rooms, wineries, and vineyards were day visitors with the remaining 43 percent of visitors spending the night in the region.

• Visitors with incomes ranging between $100,000 and $149,999 are estimated to have almost twice the odds of spending the night in the region compared to visitors with incomes less than $50,000 (odds ratio of 1.997).

• Visitors with incomes greater than $150,000 are estimated to have 1.8 the odds of spending the night in the region compared to visitors with incomes less than $50,000 (odds ratio of 1.8).

• Approximately 70 percent of visitors purchased a bottle of wine at the tasting room, winery, or vineyard they visited.

• Given at least one bottle of wine was purchased by a visitor at the tasting room, winery, or vineyard, the average expenditure on wine was roughly $78.

• Given at least one bottle of wine was purchased by a visitor at the tasting room, winery, or vineyard, the average total expenditure was roughly $101.

• The top five out-of-state places of origin are Illinois (approximately 6 percent of visitors), California (approximately 5 percent of visitors), Wisconsin (approximately 4 percent of visitors), New York (approximately 3 percent of visitors), and Washington (approximately 3 percent of visitors).

• About 50 percent of wine visitors from Arizona come from the greater Phoenix Metro area. Approximately 27 percent of wine visitors from Arizona come from the greater Tucson Metro area. Roughly 3 percent of wine visitors from Arizona come from Flagstaff and Prescott combined.

• Approximately 67 percent of wine tourists travel as couples or in groups of men and women.

• Over 78 percent of survey respondents rated their tasting room, vineyard, or winery experience as exceeding expectations.

• An additional year of age for the visitor increases the estimated odds ratio of making a wine purchase at the tasting room, winery, or vineyard by 1.015.

• Visitors making $150,000 or more have an estimated odds ratio for purchasing a bottle of wine at a tasting room, winery, or vineyard of 1.403 compared to visitors making less than $50,000.

For the full report, visit: https://tourism.az.gov/sites/default/files/documents/files/AHRRC-AZWineTourismStudy-2017-report_07-18-17.pdf