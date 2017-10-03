Sentencing in Seth Collins car wreck case set for November

CAMP VERDE -- Monday, Seth Lawrence Collins appeared at Yavapai County Superior Court for the first time since his evidentiary hearing in July.

Collins, 46, accepted the state’s plea deal in October 2016 but later claimed a manifest injustice had occurred. He faces numerous felony charges stemming from a massive car wreck on Arizona 260 near the Cherry Creek Road intersection in November 2014.

At the evidentiary hearing, Collins’ representative attorney Alex Harris argued that Collins did not receive adequate counsel and was not given adequate information, rendering him unable to enter a plea knowingly and intelligently.

Harris, who is now serving as advisory counsel to Collins, requested a 30-day continuance in setting sentencing in order to decide whether or not to proceed with a special action.



Judge Michael R. Bluff chose not to delay the sentencing.

“Can we just set sentencing in early November?” Bluff asked Harris, who called into court telephonically. “If a special action is filed we’ll vacate that date.”

Sentencing was set for Nov. 13.

Collins, now nearing the three-year mark in his cases, faces up to 25 years in prison for eight counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, one count of aggravated DUI, and one count of methamphetamine possession. Without the plea, he would have faced almost 200 years maximum.

Victims included three adults and five children traveling in a minivan. Five helicopters were needed to fly victims to trauma centers.