5 things you can do in the Verde Valley Saturday

1) Clarktoberfest

The fourth annual Clarktoberfest will have bounce houses for kids, three wine vendors for the winos and live music for those willing to dance in the street. Sponsored by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and Made in Clarkdale, Clarktoberfest will take place from 2-9 p.m. on Main Street between 9th and 11th street.

There will be six food options this year including street tacos, fudge, and kettle corn. There will also be five beer vendors. Live music will be provided by the Gila Mobsters, 99 Years (Johnny Cash Tribute) and Connor Danks. Entry is free.

2) Dogtoberfest

Dogtoberfest, formerly known as “Howl-O-Ween,” has been combined with Clarktoberfest this year. The dog-related festivities will be held near the town park from 2-6 pm. Dress up your dog in a Halloween costume and take them to bob for hotdogs and to do some shots of brats during Yappy Hour. This is a free, and fun, event.

3) Jerome Art Walk

The first Saturday of the month means art and live music at the Jerome Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Over 22 galleries will be open during the walk. Threads on Main, a shop owned by Michael Gamble and Danny Burris at Pure Vida gallery, will be hosting their grand opening during the art walk. Flagstaff photographer Karl Mullings will be showing his work at the Red Bench Gallery grand opening.

Shuttles are available for transport around town throughout the evening. After the Art Walk, The Lingo Trio will be playing at the Spirit Room at 9 p.m.

4) Arizona Junior Rodeo

The Arizona Junior Rodeo Association is coming to Cottonwood, Oct. 7-8 at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

Admission is free, and with a main arena starting events at 8 a.m., competitors as old as 18 and as young as 4 years of age will compete in barrels, chute dogging, calf touch, breakaway, ribbon roping, team roping. steer and calf riding, goats and poles.

At the small arena starting at 8:30 a.m., riders ages 4-18 will compete in goats and poles events.

At 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Josh Hand will conduct a Cowboy Church service in the grandstands.

The Verde Valley Fairgrounds are located at 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

5) ASA Softball Tournament

The last adult softball tournament of the year takes place at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood this weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The tournament is free to the public and features 14 teams, hosted by Tournament Sports in Phoenix.