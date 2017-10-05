Camp Verde girls soccer rolls at Old Pueblo Classic

Camp Verde High girls soccer enjoyed a successful trip south last weekend.

The No. 8 Cowboys (10-3-1, 1-2 Central) went undefeated at the Old Pueblo Soccer Classic in Tucson on Friday and Saturday.

Camp Verde opened up the tournament with a 1-0 win over No. 4 Show Low.

Then in the other game on Sept. 29, they beat No. 5 St. Johns 1-0.

Junior Lupe Orta had two goals and junior Tyra Smith, junior Brina Church and Bridgette Fitzgerald each had one.

“All the girls played really well,” said Camp Verde head coach Javier Pineda. “The players that don’t play much during the regular games played a lot and they did very good. It was nice to see the girls do what you work on practice.”

Pineda said sophomore Tanna Decker was outstanding in the Old Pueblo.

On Saturday the Cowboys beat No. 7 Blue Ridge 1-0 and No. 6 Snowflake 2-0.

“It was a really good weekend,” Pineda said.

On Tuesday the Cowboys returned home to face No. 3 Chino Valley. The Cougars won 2-1, with senior Alden Teeters scoring the goal.

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to No. 10 Payson on Tuesday. Camp Verde beat the Longhorns 6-0 at home.

Camp Verde’s next and last home game of the year is Oct. 12 against No. 1 Northland Prep at 6 p.m.