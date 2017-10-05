Cottonwood mayor, Tool singer tour community garden

The Cottonwood Community Garden had a surprise visit Tuesday from Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski and local business owner, community advocate and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, who is one of the sponsors for the community garden in Cottonwood. Elinski and Keenan came for a short tour of the garden and led a group discussion on the Cottonwood community. (Photos courtesy of Lauren Haggerty)
