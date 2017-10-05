Mingus swim holds their own at highly competitive meet

Despite facing stiff competition Mingus Union swimming and diving scored at the 29th Annual Brophy/Xavier Invitational

The meet, in Phoenix on Sept. 23, featured some of the top swimmers in the state across all three division. The Marauders are in Division III.

Mingus head coach Gretchen Wesbrock said the meet was “fantastic” for the Marauders.

“Brophy’s an extremely competitive invitational,” Wesbrock said. “Most of your leading Division I teams are going to go to Brophy. We always like it because it’s a great facility and having those teams there it just pushes our athletes. I know we scored in that meet before but not as highly as we scored, there are many teams that go to Brophy that don’t end up on the scoreboard, they don’t have any athletes or any relays in the top 16 and we did, so that was very exciting for us. We’re a Division III team and for us to be able to score points at meet like that is really phenomenal.”

Mingus Union’s girls 200 free team, junior Hannah Arwine, sophomore Emma Warner, sophomore Zoey Arwine, and junior Rylie Burke finished 14th.

The girls 200 medley relay team of Hannah Arwine, Warner, Zoey Arwine, and Burke was 19th.

Senior Gunner Tillemans said the meet went really and it was one of those occasions where he really saw change and the result of the effort that they have put in.

“At the start of the year we had this home meet and we were all confident about it and we were so confident that we got up there, ended up losing the race and we also disqualified ourselves,” Tillemans said. “I think that was the moment, especially on the boys’ side, we kinda realized that we need to sharpen up, we needed to start putting in the effort and that’s just what we’ve been doing. That Brophy meet was really a demonstration of that. We didn’t get a PR, but I can definitely tell that our splits are improving, definitely our transition from the water to the blocks on the relay has improved and overall camaraderie.”

At Brophy, Burke was 20th in the 50 Free and 22nd in the 100 freestyle. Zoey Arwine was 27th in the 100 butterfly.

After the meet, Mingus Union has a slew of swimmers in qualifying positions, led by Tillemans. He is second in the 100 Free in Division III and third in the 50 Free.

The boys and the girls 200 medley relay teams and the boys and girls 200 freestyle are in qualifying spots, as is the girls 400 Free.

“We have a lot of individual swimmers sitting in top 24 spots,” Wesbrock said.