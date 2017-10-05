Obituary: Janie Pearl Brady 1932-2017

Janie Pearl Brady passed away on October 2, 2017 at the age of 84. She was surrounded by loved ones.



She was born October 27, 1932 in Howard County, Texas.



She loved her family and had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, October 7, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 360 S. 5th Street, Camp Verde, Arizona.



There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona at 1 pm on October 7, 2017. An online guestbook is available at www.BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.