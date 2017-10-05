Obituary: Judy Ann Gibson 1941-2017

Judy Ann Gibson, 76 of Rimrock, passed away in Cottonwood on September 11, 2017. She was born on April 1, 1941 in Kansas City, MO to Clifford Vernon Reed and Florine Nina Willard.

Judy attended Flagstaff High School. She had a number of different jobs in her life including commercial fisherman and bar manager at Mormon Lake Lodge.

Judy was preceded in death by her granddaughter Alexandra Selena Gold and brother Clifford “Bud” Reed.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years Allen; daughter Joyce Andrea Edson Gold of Rimrock; sister Loretta Clark of Humansville, MO and 1 grandchild.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.