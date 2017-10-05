Obituary: Kaign N. Christy

Kaign N. Christy, age 58, passed away on October 2, 2017, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kaign was raised in Mount Shasta, California.

He was a field office director of International Justice Mission’s (IJM) office in Ghana, West Africa.

His work in Ghana focused on ending child slavery in the fishing industry on Lake Volta.

Prior to his time in Ghana, he also worked for IJM offices in Pampanga, Philippines, Washington, D.C., and Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In his various roles with IJM, he secured justice for victims of sex trafficking, cyber-sex trafficking, police brutality, property grabbing, and other forms of violence against the poor.

Before joining IJM in 2004, Kaign was an attorney at Aspey, Watkins & Diesel, PLLC, in Flagstaff and Sedona, Arizona. He loved hiking, and he was an avid fan of baseball.

Kaign is survived by his wife, Jean Christy, his children, James and Lizzy Christy, his brothers, John (Nadia) and Bill Christy, his sisters, JoAnn (Brian) Lamb and Carrie (Josiah) Trenham, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Church of Flagstaff on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 10 AM.

A public viewing will be held prior to the service at 9 AM.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that you please consider donating to International Justice Mission.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

Information provided by survivors.