Saturday house fire in Verde Lakes Estates

Copper Canyon fire crews were busy Saturday morning fighting a residential fire in Verde Lakes Estates. According to a Facebook post by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, the fire was well under control by mid-morning. CVMO arrived first on scene and evacuated the residents and alerted neighbors. Copper Canyon Fire then responded to extinguish the fire. Camp Verde Marshal’s Office photo and release
