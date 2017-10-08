40 additional parking spaces at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – With two stories and 17,000 square feet, the new Camp Verde Community Library has plenty of room for books, movies, music and computers.

And plenty of room for its patrons.

Until recently, the Camp Verde library’s parking lot was more suitable for the foot traffic one would have expected at its prior location, the 4,500-square-foot facility it tore down earlier this year.

When Town of Camp Verde workers finished its expanded parking lot this past week, parking virtually doubled, said Public Works Director Ron Long,

Camp Verde Community Library now counts 85 total parking spaces, which includes six handicapped parking spaces and 10 spaces across the street at Rezzonico Park. This is an increase of 40 parking spaces, Long also said.

Camp Verde Community Library Director Kathy Hellman said that the library is now able to offer “safer, level, well-lit parking for patrons attending programs and meetings during the day and after dark.”

Hellman also said that the Camp Verde Tree Advisory Committee has been working “behind the scenes” to plan and fund landscaping for the expanded parking lot and will plant more than 20 trees in the next couple of weeks.

“Once again we are indebted to the generosity and dedication of many community members working to make our library a jewel in the Verde Valley,” Hellman said.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, off Montezuma Castle Highway. Call Library Director Kathy Hellman at 928-713-4764 for more information.

