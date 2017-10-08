Letter: Success of overrides critical Mingus Union, Cottonwood Oak Creek districts

Editor:

As it has been previously pointed out in various newspaper articles and letters regarding school funding, the date for the budget override elections is fast approaching. Ballots are due to be mailed out by October 16.

The success of these continuing overrides is critical for both Mingus Union and Cottonwood Oak Creek districts.

Members of the community have worked diligently for unification/consolidation and are optimistic that a fair and objective consideration is imminent. Both boards have moved to form a joint committee to move this process forward.



Please “do not” confuse this process with satisfying the continuing need for override funds. The goal of unification/consolidation is to reduce administrative overhead and thus free up funds to support teachers and curriculum. The override supports programs, activities, etc. which directly affect students. Both are needed.

I urge you to join me in voting “yes” on both overrides as we continue to pursue consolidation.

Vote yes and yes.

Jerry Brown

Clarkdale