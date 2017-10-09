Dan Vega takes stage at Bella Vita

Featured this week at Bella Vita on Saturday and Sunday, October 14th and 15th is talented singer/songwriter Dan Vega. Formerly trained as a classical and jazz saxophonist, Dan made the switch to guitar and voice 10 years ago and hasn’t looked back.

With his sultry voice and smooth blues-tinged guitar work, Dan is sure to please listeners with the broadest of musical taste. On the verge of his first full length solo album release, Dan is excited to bring his passion of music to the Verde Valley and Southwest U.S. Catch Dan Vega on the patio from 6:30-9:30 Saturday, and 6:30-8:30 Sunday.

Kicking off the week on Thursday, October 12th is the dynamic duo “Diversity.” The husband and wife duo is sure to get you out on the dance floor with their unique blend of Pop, Motown, R&B, Jazz, and Country. Come soak up the beautiful harmonies of “Diversity” from 6:30-9:30.

Then on Friday October 13th, crowd favorite crooner Sammy Davis takes the stage. Sammy’s unique show features your favorite songs from the 50’s and 60’s, including R&B, Motown, and Rock n Roll classics. Sammy’s accolades are second to none as he had performed alongside famous acts as The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The drifters. Come be serenaded by the one and only Sammy Davis outside on the patio from 6:30-9:30.





Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Thursday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.