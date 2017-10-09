Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “Girl With A Pearl Earring” and other treasures from the Mauritshuis in The Hague. The event will show in Sedona on Monday, Oct. 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The festival is the official host of the series, joining hundreds of theatres around the globe for this special exhibition on screen. Cinema guests can now enjoy unprecedented high definition access into the lives of renowned artists, their art and the fabulous museums and galleries that are the custodians of such masterpieces.

After two years on a blockbuster world tour, the “Girl With A Pearl Earring” has returned home to the much-loved Mauritshuis gallery in The Hague, which has just completed extensive renovations. With huge queues lining up for a glimpse of her enigmatic beauty and nearly 1.2 million visitors at its stop in Japan, the enduring appeal of this masterpiece is indisputable.

In “Girl With A Pearl Earring” – and other treasures from the Mauritshuis in The Hague — the camera offers an exclusive view of world-renowned Mauritshuis Museum, going behind-the-scenes to look at the extraordinary “Girl With A Pearl Earring”. The beautifully filmed documentary goes in pursuit of the many unresolved riddles surrounding the extraordinary painting and its mysterious creator Vermeer. Who was this girl? Why and how was it painted? Why is it so revered?

The film seeks to answer these questions that have haunted art lovers for decades. Many of the clues that the film finds lie in other masterpieces housed in the collection.

Johannes Vermeer is one of the great Dutch masters and his “Girl With A Pearl Earring” from c. 1665 is one of the most enduring paintings in the history of art. He was the master of light, a talent that is beautifully depicted in “Girl With A Pearl Earring” in the softness of the girl’s face, the glimmers of light that touch her lips and of course the shining pearl.

Cinema audiences will enjoy unparalleled access to what some call ‘The jewel of Northern Europe’s museums’ and detailed, fascinating, illuminating insight into an extraordinary work.

“Girl With A Pearl Earring” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.