New music this week

Robert Plant – Carry Fire

Nonesuch Records

Robert Plant’s eleventh studio album, Carry Fire, produced by Plant in the west of England and Wales, melds unusual rhythms with naturalism.

As with his 2014 album, lullaby and … The Ceaseless Roar, the album features his band The Sensational Space Shifters.

Plant is also joined by special guests, including Chrissie Hynde.

Tracks include: The May Queen, New World ..., Season’s Song, A Way With Words, Carry Fire, Bones of Saints, Bluebirds Over the Mountain.

L.A. Guns – Missing Peace

Vinyl Eck Records

As the revival of the classic ‘80s hard rock and heavy metal scene continues unabated here in the 21st century, one reunion has been at the top of the wishlist of many a fan for a long time: the songwriting combination of Tracii Guns and Philip Lewis under the L.A. Guns banner.

What once seemed like a distant memory with no hope of returning has now come around and fans are about to be rewarded for keeping their fingers crossed and their hopes up.

Tracks include: It’s All the Same to Me, Speed, A Drop of Bleach, Sticky Fingers, Christine, Baby Gotta Fever, Don’t Bring a Knife to a Gunfight.

Stars – There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light

Last Gang Records

Delivering the hard and soft edges of life and love as only this band can, Stars has returned with two new tracks Privilege and We Called It Love.

From the reflective beauty of Amy Millan’s vocal in Privilege “never got what you want, never got it” to Torquil Campbell’s contemplative and contrary, “I don’t believe that people change…but I’ve changed” on We Called It Love, Stars return time and again to comfort and reassure us that within the experience of failure and fucking up is the path to a life well lived.

Tracks include: Privilege, Fluorescent Light, Losing To You, Hope Avenue, Alone, We Called It Love, Real Thing, The Gift Of Love, On The Hills, The Maze.

William Patrick Corgan – Ogilala

BMG Rights Management

As the founding member of The Smashing Pumpkins, William Patrick Corgan has created one of the most acclaimed bodies of work in musical history having sold more than 30 million albums, and won multiple Grammy Awards in the process. For Ogilala, he teamed up with legendary producer Rick Rubin to make his most intimate body of work to date.

Tracks include: Zowie, Processional, The Spaniards, Aeronaut, The Long Goodbye, Half-Life Of An Autodidact, Amarinthe, Antietam, Mandarynne.