Override ballots to be mailed Oct. 16; voters registration deadline is Oct. 10

On Nov. 7, voters will decide whether they want to extend for seven years both Mingus Union High School District’s override and Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s override another seven years.

Voting yes to a Maintenance and Operations Override allows a district to exceed the Revenue Control Limit by as much as 15 percent.

Both Mingus Union High School District’s override and Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s override are for 10 percent.

To continue the 10 percent overrides, the average homeowner would pay $5.25 per month (COCSD) and $2.75 per month (MUHSD) on an assessed home value of $132,350, according to an Override Joint Factual Presentation by Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King and Mingus Union Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove.

The presentation also states that the overrides provide $1,048,771 each year to Cottonwood-Oak Creek and $675,866 to Mingus Union and is used for smaller class sizes, student intervention programs, alternative education programs, athletic programs, electives, including music and physical education, nursing and counseling services, and technology and technology education.

The deadline to be registered to vote in this election is Oct. 10. As this is a mail-only election, ballots will be mailed to voters by Oct. 16.

Voters should mail their ballots no later than Nov. 4, to ensure they reach their destination in a timely manner, said Jamie Woodward, chairperson for Partners in Education.

