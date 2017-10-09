Verde Valley after dark on display at 2nd Saturday Old Town Art Walk

Old Town Frame Company

The mystery of desert after dark, the allure of sparkling neon streetscapes, moody moonlit vistas, and the glowing embers of fading sunset are all included in a show this autumn of brand new pastel and oil paintings by Christine Debrosky at Old Town Frame Company.

For the past several months the artist has been waiting until the descent of dark to gather material for a show of subjects rendered in the deep dusky shades of after sundown. Although the artist is known for her brilliantly sunlit subjects, Christine welcomes the challenge of working with a subdued palette, the glow of artificial light, and twinkling star filled skies.

To create her nightscape paintings, the artist employs several methods. The first is by setting up her easel on location en plein air as the sun is going down, allowing her to sketch in the main shapes while there is still light. As the light fades she darkens the piece, and adds the small lights as they come on, as in “Casa Twinkles”. The second method is working from location photos and sketches, which allows for a more complicated subject, as in “Bing’s Cherry Red”. The third is by making a quick location sketch in the dark and finishing the work from memory back in the studio. This way is possible through her extensive experience of working on location. It is her preferred method, as it allows the focus to be on the distilled mood, rather than specific local details.

“It is so much fun to paint nocturnes. Subjects that I have visited during the clear light of day are completely transformed under the cloak of night, adding a touch of mystery. This genre has been a part of my repertoire for most of my career as a refreshing change from the dazzle of daylight. I love the rich, dark jewel tones of late day, on to dusk, then dark, and pre-dawn.”

The artist has an extensive exhibition history in many prestigious venues across the US and Europe, such as with the American Impressionist Society, and L’Art du Pastel en France, to name two. She is delighted to be presenting this never before seen collection of paintings to Verde Valley viewers. The gallery is located at 1028 N. Main Street, Cottonwood. The artist will be present at Second Saturday’s Art Walk from 6-9 pm. Gallery hours are 10-6, Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment.

3 Kings Kasbar

3 Kings Kasbar will be featuring artist David Andrew Bryant-Smith. He is 31 years old, and has recently moved to the Verde Valley area, having recently completed studies at NAU/ASU in fine art, art history, music, and graphic design. He often uses visual vocabulary and music ideals of harmony in the way he creates & talks about art. These tools also come in handy, and are supplemental, to his other interests: fine wine & the equestrian arts.

Arizona Stronghold

Arizona Stronghold Tasting Room will be featuring local artist Autumn Zaun. Autumn was born and raised in Sedona and is a self taught artist. She will be showcasing a motif of her play on the day of the dead. Using mixed media on canvas she gives each painting an individual personality.

Crema Craft Kitchen

Crema will be open from 5- 8 p.m. for some small bites and craft cocktails in the courtyard. Live Music by Katy Russell, local art by Trevan Segle plus a Pop-up-Shop from our friends over at Favorite Clothing in Sedona, featuring some trendy pieces for Fall, all made in the USA.

Fire Mountain Wines

Fire Mountain Wines will have Darius Lux performing from 4-7 PM for Second Saturday Artwalk. Combining his love of 60’s songwriting, 70’s soul, 80’s pop and 90’s hip-hop into a current mix of soulful, rock-edged pop tunes, Darius found his voice on his debut record “Arise”, took us to the streets

of LA for his EP, “Time is Now” and now presents his new album, “We The Living”. Darius’ music is a statement describing how we can take control of our lives. “For each one of us, life can be full of different fears, but we have to remember that fear is a choice. When we decide we don’t

want fear and we have chosen to believe in ourselves instead, we find that we begin to receive the things in life we’ve hoped for”.

The winery will also have Jerrel Singer displaying his artwork in their two-room gallery. Jerrel says, ”I am Dine’/Navajo. I am born for the Ashiihi(Salt People) Clan and Kinyaa’aanii(Towering Rock People) Clan. My Paternal Clan is Tl’aashchí’í(Red Bottom People) and my Maternal Clan is To dich’ii’nii (Bitterwater People). I am a Dine’ Painter originally from Tuba City, I am a representative of a larger family unit that exudes contemporary Native American artistic talent. I am an abstract landscape artist. My work captures the daylight and nightscapes colors and shadows of the Navajo Reservation and of the Southwest. I paint scenes that are recognizable as desert, sky, and clouds, but are represented in an abstract fashion.”

Hart of AZ Gallery

Hart of AZ Gallery will have Harpy Trails playing from 6 pm to 8 pm. The Artist of the month is Hildegard Szuklitsch. She will be at the gallery to show her fantastic one of a kind wearable art! Hildegard is known for her Sedona jackets and purses. She has a new line of RT. 66 items you must see! Come and enjoy the music, art and have some treats.