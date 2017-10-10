Cottonwood update: New apartment complex in planning stage

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood could see a new 192-unit apartment complex in early 2019.

The proposed project would be 11.42 acres off Candy Lane across from Verde Valley Medical Center, and would be financed by HUD. Inspiration at Cottonwood would be the name of the complex.

Although the project is still in the planning and zoning phase, managing director Bill Johnson said he’d like to see construction begin around March of 2018.

Johnson and his business partner, Robert Porter, are both experienced real estate executives who live in Sedona.

City seeks to fill Historic Preservation Commission seats

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seat on its Historic Preservation Commission. Candidates must be residents of the City of Cottonwood.

It is desirable that applicants have professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archeology, or construction.

The commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city, and two of whom need not be residents of the city, provided that the City Council finds at the time of their appointment that they have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, being employed within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

If you are interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering. Commission/Board member applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall, 827 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2732, or online at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office or Cottonwood City Hall no later than 3 p.m., Friday, Oct.13.

Great Conversations at the Cottonwood Library

Great Conversations is a PBS television series that showcases a diverse and fascinating array of authors and interviewers from a wide range of fields including politics, science, education, public journalism, and the arts.





Starting Thursday, October 12 and continuing on the second Thursdays of each month the Cottonwood Public Library will be hosting a new discussion group facilitated by Velda Bice.

The group will be watching an episode of the program followed by a discussion of the featured author and their book, as well as topics covered in the episode. The group will meet in Library Meeting Room B from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.







On Thursday, October 12 the group will watch and discuss the program featuring Kentucky Senator John Yarmuth interviewing author Thomas Friedman on his book Thank You for Being Late.



On Thursday, November 9 the program will feature political columnist Joe Klein interviewing author Sebastian Junger on his newest book Tribe.

On Thursday, December 14 the program will feature NPR’s Robert Seigal interviewing author Erik Larson on his book In the Garden of Beasts.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion on some fascinating books.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department hosts Open House

COTTONWOOD – In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department is hosting an Open House on Oct. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m.



This event will be at Station 41 located 191 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.



The National Fire Protection Association’s theme for 2017 is “Every Second Counts.” Have an exit plan, identify two ways out of each room, designate a meeting place, and practice.

CFMD invites all for a fun-filled evening at the Fire House to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week. There will be food, door prizes, live fire demonstrations, and more.

Please contact CFMD at 634-2741 if you have any questions.