Fire department responds to Mingus Avenue gas leak

COTTONWOOD – Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to a report of a natural gas line leak in the 600 block of West Mingus Avenue.

Upon arrival, CFMD personnel found an active natural gas leak from an underground gas line which had been damaged by earthmoving equipment working in the area, according to a news release from the City of Cottonwood.

UniSource gas utility personnel responded rapidly to the scene and were able to stop the flow of gas from the underground gas main that was damaged.

Cottonwood Police Department and City of Cottonwood Public Works personnel also responded to the scene and coordinated a road closure of West Mingus Avenue between SR 89A and Candy Lane.