Letter: Taser is a weapon; never meant to be a parlor game

I would like to commend Mr. Engler on his insightful, and obviously thought out, op-ed on the use of tasers on civilians for demonstrations.



As a retired law enforcement officer and former law enforcement trainer, I think this practice is highly irresponsible.

As Mr. Engler rightly points out, there have been multiple deaths associated with the Taser. Used properly, the Taser can be a useful tool. But it was never meant to be a “parlor game!” It should be viewed as a weapon, right up there with the baton or chemical weapons.

Also, I think we need some new guidelines on when the taser can be used. I read in the news a couple weeks ago that a teenage girl was tasered by Prescott Valley PD, and her only crime was running from them.

Use of the Taser should be limited to those situations where the officer’s, or someone else’s safety is in jeopardy.

The taser is not a toy, and it should not be an officer’s first resort.

Rick Brenfleck

YCSO Sergeant, Retired

Camp Verde