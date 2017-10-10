lizabeth Ledford wins 2017 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship for dental professionals

COTTONWOOD - Elizabeth Ledford, of Cottonwood, has been selected as a winner of the 2017 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship.

Ledford is a dental assisting student at Rio Salado College in Tempe, Arizona. Upon graduation, she plans to use her scholarship to volunteer abroad in 2018 as a dental assistant with Global Health Outreach to mentor local healthcare workers and provide comprehensive dental care to the underserved.

Ledford also plans to apply the funds to earn Certified Dental Assistant™ (CDA®) and Certified Orthodontic Assistant (COA®) certification through DANB, as well as complete additional continuing education.

“I am eager to become the best dental assistant I can be through earning my CDA and COA certifications this year and completing the DALE Foundation’s continuing education course on managing pediatric patients,” Ledford says. “Additionally, I look forward to using my new skills to mentor dental workers in third-world countries and provide oral healthcare to those in need both at home and abroad.”

Ledford was selected as one of four winners out of 92 total applicants.

The Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship is intended to help oral healthcare professionals reach their professional development goals and support their mentorship activities. This scholarship is offered through the DALE Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides continuing education to dental professionals and conducts sound research to promote oral health.

The DALE Foundation is the official affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board, Inc. (DANB), the national certifying board for dental assistants. To learn more, visit www.dalefoundation.org.