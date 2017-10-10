NEW BUSINESS: Handmade jewelry store open in Old Town

COTTONWOOD – Lazuli LLC, owned by Marianne B. Miles, is open for business. Shoppers can look forward to unique handmade jewelry, art, and accessories at the Old Town Cottonwood store.

Lazuli is located 1034 N. Main St., Suite #19, at the Iron Horse Inn. The store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miles carries her handmade creations of jewelry called the Annai Ram Collection. Featured handmade jewelry includes rings, pendants and bracelets. Shoppers can discover items crafted from beads, copper, and turquoise. Jewelry set with a sterling silver inlay are on display. Miles plans on adding beaded hair chains to her collection in December.

“I also carry and showcase the handmade pottery of Javier Servin, who specializes in the technique of “esmaltes – realzados” leaving the painting decoration elevated,” said Miles. “My business is unique in that in addition to featuring my work, and local and international artists, I have the largest selection of handmade Mayan beaded jewelry, keychains, and ornaments in the southwest.”

Next year, the owner plans to travel to Nepal next year, and carry an organic cotton and silk clothing line, plus handmade pottery.

“Everything in my store is handmade, whether it’s Peruvian ornamental gourds, beautiful stained glass, figurines, exquisite pottery from Mexico, locally made copper jewelry, my own Annai Ram Collection or beautiful organic jewelry made from Tagua Nuts by artisans of the Ecuadorian Rainforest, there is something for the special people in your life, and goods that are unique and beautiful as they are.”

As the sole owner of Lazuli, Miles explained that she is responsible for inventory, marketing, pricing, labeling, display, seasonal rotation, ordering, signage, jewelry design, and manufacturing.

Miles said she has been in the business of wholesale, designing, manufacturing, and retail for 30 years. She previously owned and operated Mingus Mountain Trading and the Bead Outlet in Old Town. Thirty years ago, she owned and operated a jewelry store in Woodstock, N.Y.