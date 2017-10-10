Obituary: Donald W. Zellner 1934-2017

In loving memory. Donald W. Zellner – born February 7, 1934 in Tuttle, OK, died September 21, 2017 in Tuttle OK. Survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 daughter-in-laws, 2 son-in-laws. Blessed with 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & 1 great great-grandson. Graveside memorial October 21 at 11:00 a.m., Clear Creek Cemetery, Camp Verde.
