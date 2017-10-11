Arvel Bird kicks off 2017-18 Music in the House performance series at Sedona Hub

Celebrate the opening of the 2017-2018 Music in the House performance series at the Sedona Posse Grounds Hub with Celtic Indian Arvel Bird, named one of COWBOY AND INDIAN MAGAZINEʼs top 4 favorite Native American musicians along with Buffy Saint Marie and R. Carlos Nakai.

This upcoming season the Music in the House Series will be bringing a host of wonderful performers, with varied and eclectic sounds and styles to the Hub. Notable is Michael Smotherman, American singer/songwriter/producer, with 10 #1 songs on the Country charts and numerous film and TV credits. Bill Bassett, regular at the Blazing M Ranch, and Al Raitano, longtime Las Vegas crooner are on the program, along with a number of other Verde Valley and Flagstaff favorites.

The lineup includes:

Bill Bassett, Friday, November, 17th

Al Raitano and Bob Grogan, Friday, December 8th

Gary Simpkins and Loose Change, Friday, January 5th

Ryan Biter, Friday, January 19th

Larry and Leslie Latour, Valentines Day, Wednesday, February 14th

Kenn Trout and Reno and Sheila McCormick, Friday, March 2nd

Michael Smotherman, Friday, March 30th

Devin Angelet and Sierra See, Friday, April 20th

Yarrow, Saturday, May 19th

For the past 13 years, Arvel Bird has performed nearly 150 shows a year at a variety of venues from music festivals to concert halls where the audience gets a glimpse into his Native American heart and Scottish soul.

Arvel Bird’s violin and Native American flute performances encompass an extraordinary love of diversity -- from his contemporary international award winning Native American and Celtic rock orchestrations to traditional Celtic tunes and bluegrass standards, his performances have been heralded “Braveheart Meets Last of the Mohicans ... at Woodstock.”

His touring has taken him to Scotland, England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and in prestigious North American locations including the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Smithsonian Museums in DC and NY, Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester, NY and the Kennedy Space Center in Cocoa, Florida -- with symphonies, chamber orchestras, large festivals and more, logging well over 500,000 road miles.

During his time in Nashville, Arvel built his own master recording studio, launched his own independent record label, Singing Wolf Records, and toured with Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn, Tom T. Hall, Ray Price, Louise Mandrell, and others.

Five of Arvelʼs releases have earned him eight music awards including Best Instrumental, Best Traditional Instrumental, Best Contemporary Music, Best Producer / Engineer and Artist of the Year and has been honored with many other nominations by Indigenous music awards organizations in both Canada and the U.S.

Now based in Cottonwood, Arvel recently co-founded the Center of Universal Light as Senior Minister, presenting “Spirituality Beyond Religion” Sunday messages with his wife, Kimberly Kelley, as they continue performing on a more selective basis.

The Sedona Hub (previously the Teen Center) is the rapidly growing new live performing arts venue offering performance, classes and rehearsal space to those whose passion it is to entertain, teach and hone their skills as live artists. Visual artists’ work is featured in the Artspace and special events that include the live performing arts are welcomed.

Don't miss this very special series opening concert in the intimate space at the The Hub’ this Friday, October 13th, at 7pm.

Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd, next to the Skate Park)___

When: Friday, October 13th, 7pm (door open at 6:30pm)

Tickets: $10 at the door.

For more information: http://www.sedonahub.org, call The Sedona Hub at 928-282-1660 or email info@sedonahub.org.