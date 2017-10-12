Jerome Council approves new district signs project

JEROME – The Jerome Town Council approved planning and zoning’s project for six new district signs Tuesday night at the regular town meeting.

The signs will be put up at outdoor locations where foot traffic is prominent. Jerome business owners can purchase a plank on any of the signs to advertise their business.

The locations of the signs will be added to the brochures at the Visitor’s Center.

Kyle Dabney, the planning and zoning administrator, was tasked with improving directional signs within Jerome. The planning and zoning department oversaw student interns Patrick Carney and Samuel Rogers as they worked on the project over the summer. The plans were then tweaked and finalized by Dabney.

Dabney explained that the locations of the signs were placed in areas off the street to prevent crowds of people that may stop to look at the signs from creating a hazard.

The signs will cost around $100 each. Mayor Vander Horst confirmed the project fit into the budget with Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

The council voted to approve the project unanimously and praised the planning and zoning department on the project.

The proposed locations of the district signs are:

Near the Flat Iron on Main Street (where a town sign already exists.)

Middle Park

Spook Hall

Upper Park

The Firehouse

Near the Historical Society (near the end of the sidewalk)