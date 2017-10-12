State has dropped ball with schools; it’s our job to pick up the slack

I want the State of Arizona to give the schools the money they need to operate so that we don’t have to ask for override elections. For decades the State has shifted their responsibility to the local taxpayers.



That is why you are being asked to vote Yes-Yes for a continuation of the Override that you, the Verde Valley taxpayers have supported for over 30 years.

I remember the first Mingus school board meeting I went to, I was appalled. I had assumed that school funding cuts from the state were not as dramatic as they actually are. Cuts that were into the millions, which is a lot of money when you think about your own budget at home.

“Wow, can’t they do with less, after all I do.” The truth is they do with less every year! No matter how much our community makes up for in funding our schools, it still pales in comparison to the money that the state cuts out of school funding every year.



The best answer would be to ask the State to pay more, so we don’t have to. Arizona responds by increasing funding while decreasing even more at the same time. It is like increasing your home budget without the actual money to pay the bills.



Unfortunately, State funding of schools is not something that is going to be settled today or any time in the near future.



Mingus Union High School and Cottonwood Oak Creek are asking for a continuance of the previous decades old override.



It is not a new tax, just an election to continue the tax. I cannot imagine our schools with only core programs. Nor can I think of any better investment than our children.

This is why I encourage you to vote YES-YES for the School override this October.

Lori Drake is a member of the Mingus Union School Board.