Camp Verde High football falls to Parker 40-14

Camp Verde High football closed out its home schedule on low note on Friday.
The Cowboys lost 40-14 to No. 24 Parker (4-3, 3-2 Central) on Homecoming.
Camp Verde, ranked 27th, saw its record drop to 2-5 and 2-4 in Central Region play. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four. Parker has won two games in a row.
Next week Camp Verde travels to No. 4 Gilbert Christian (6-2, 3-2 Metra West). Then the Cowboys close out the season at No. 36 Sedona Red Rock (0-7, 0-5 Central).
Week 8 football scores
Cactus Shadows 41, St. Mary’s 7
Prescott 35, Coconino 13
Higley 65, Cactus 14
Bradshaw Mountain 35, Lee Williams 15
Sunrise Mountain 61, Peoria 13
Williams 70, El Capitan 14
Alchesay 66, Pinon 14
Blue Ridge 26, Show Low 12
Cesar Chavez 54, Central 14
Wickenburg 61, Chino Valley 21
Ganado 15, Monument Valley 8
Valley (Sanders) 49, Hopi 8
Mogollon 63, Joseph City 22
Desert Edge 41, Lake Havasu 16
Bagdad 76, Mayer 48
Odyssey Institute 45, Kingman 0
Scottsdale Christian 49, Gilbert Christian 7
Antelope Union 40, Scottsdale Prep 6
Snowflake 52, Holbrook 7
Tonopah Valley 30, Kingman Academy 20
Veritas Prep 20, AZ College Prep 6
Dysart 40, Washington 30
Payson 20, Winslow 14
