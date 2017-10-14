Camp Verde High football falls to Parker 40-14

Camp Verde High football closed out its home schedule on low note on Friday.

The Cowboys lost 40-14 to No. 24 Parker (4-3, 3-2 Central) on Homecoming.

Camp Verde, ranked 27th, saw its record drop to 2-5 and 2-4 in Central Region play. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four. Parker has won two games in a row.

Next week Camp Verde travels to No. 4 Gilbert Christian (6-2, 3-2 Metra West). Then the Cowboys close out the season at No. 36 Sedona Red Rock (0-7, 0-5 Central).