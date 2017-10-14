Camp Verde High football falls to Parker 40-14

Camp Verde senior Payton Sarkesian surveys the field during the Cowboys’ 40-14 loss to Parker at home on Friday night. The game was Sarkesian’s last at home of his high school career. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

By James Kelley

  • Originally Published: October 14, 2017 11:59 a.m.

    • Camp Verde High football closed out its home schedule on low note on Friday.

    The Cowboys lost 40-14 to No. 24 Parker (4-3, 3-2 Central) on Homecoming.

    Camp Verde, ranked 27th, saw its record drop to 2-5 and 2-4 in Central Region play. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four. Parker has won two games in a row.

    Next week Camp Verde travels to No. 4 Gilbert Christian (6-2, 3-2 Metra West). Then the Cowboys close out the season at No. 36 Sedona Red Rock (0-7, 0-5 Central).

    Week 8 football scores

    Cactus Shadows 41, St. Mary’s 7

    Prescott 35, Coconino 13

    Higley 65, Cactus 14

    Bradshaw Mountain 35, Lee Williams 15

    Sunrise Mountain 61, Peoria 13

    Williams 70, El Capitan 14

    Alchesay 66, Pinon 14

    Blue Ridge 26, Show Low 12

    Cesar Chavez 54, Central 14

    Wickenburg 61, Chino Valley 21

    Ganado 15, Monument Valley 8

    Valley (Sanders) 49, Hopi 8

    Mogollon 63, Joseph City 22

    Desert Edge 41, Lake Havasu 16

    Bagdad 76, Mayer 48

    Odyssey Institute 45, Kingman 0

    Scottsdale Christian 49, Gilbert Christian 7

    Antelope Union 40, Scottsdale Prep 6

    Snowflake 52, Holbrook 7

    Tonopah Valley 30, Kingman Academy 20

    Veritas Prep 20, AZ College Prep 6

    Dysart 40, Washington 30

    Payson 20, Winslow 14

