Cottonwood News Briefs Oct. 15, 2017

Cottonwood seeks applicants for Administrative Hearing Officer

The City of Cottonwood is seeking two applicants for an Administrative Hearing Officer. These appointments will be for a two-year term.

Administrative Hearing Officers occasionally assist with enforcement of the municipal code by hearing, deciding and resolving non-traffic violations designated as civil violations. The majority of the hearings will involve the enforcement of zoning, building and rental codes.

Applicants must submit a resume or list of their qualifications. The scope of duties is available at the City of Cottonwood website: www.cottonwoodaz.gov under Title 2, Chapter 2.96 of the Municipal Code or from the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall, 827 N. Main St., or by calling 928-340-2732. Qualifications will be accepted at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall, 827 N. Main St., no later than 3:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017.

For further information, contact Community Development Manager Berrin Nejad at 634-5505, x3322.

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission meets Oct. 16

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 826 N. Main Street. The following topics will be discussed: Approval of Sept. 18 Minutes, PCU 17-005 Kellie Shamrell Veterinary Clinic, DR 17-009 Cottonwood Cool Self Storage Monument Sign, ZO 17-004 Amendment to Conditional Zoning Procedures, and ZO 17-005 Amendment to Free Standing Signs.

A verbal comment period will be provided during each hearing item. The Chair may impose a time limit on each speaker. The Commission will not consider written materials submitted less than three working days before the meeting.

Override ballots to be mailed Oct. 16

On Nov. 7, voters will decide whether they want to extend for seven years both Mingus Union High School District’s override and Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s override another seven years.

Voting yes to a Maintenance and Operations Override allows a district to exceed the Revenue Control Limit by as much as 15 percent.

Both Mingus Union High School District’s override and Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s override are for 10 percent.

To continue the 10 percent overrides, the average homeowner would pay $5.25 per month (COCSD) and $2.75 per month (MUHSD) on an assessed home value of $132,350, according to an Override Joint Factual Presentation by Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King and Mingus Union Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove.

The presentation also states that the overrides provide $1,048,771 each year to Cottonwood-Oak Creek and $675,866 to Mingus Union and is used for smaller class sizes, student intervention programs, alternative education programs, athletic programs, electives, including music and physical education, nursing and counseling services, and technology and technology education.

The deadline to be registered to vote in this election was Oct. 10. As this is a mail-only election, ballots will be mailed to voters by Oct. 16.

Voters should mail their ballots no later than Nov. 4, to ensure they reach their destination in a timely manner, said Jamie Woodward, chairperson for Partners in Education.

Ebeling resigns from Computer Club

Due to health reasons Interim President Rae Ebeling resigned at the September General Meeting and replaced by Dave Olson, then the Interim Vice President. The new Interim Vice-president is Leo Zuercher.

Also retiring was Member Rep Lee Thomas because of health reasons and taking her place is Karl Sink. Beginners Class Instructor, Bill Agnew, resigned due to time restraints. The General Meeting is Saturday, October 21, at 9:30 a.m. Presentation will be on Tablets (Android and Windows) by Alissa Carlson of Cottonwood OfficeMax. The Apple/Mac Group will meet October 27 at 5 p.m. with discussion on Apple Office apps (word processing/spreadsheet).

Public is invited so bring a friend. No Charge but free will donations accepted to defray costs. Clemenceau Building, Willard Street at Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. Dave 639-0106

Early voting notice

Yavapai County Recorder, Leslie Hoffman would like to announce the following information:

The last day to register to vote for the November 7, 2017 Election is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Early voting will begin Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Tuesday, Nov. 7, 20 for this Election.

To vote early in person, please visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St. Room 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm and Election Day until 7pm.

Ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters the week of October 16, 2017 through the U.S. Mail. Please contact us at 928-771-3248 after Friday, October 20, 2017 if you have not received your ballot. Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is now on Facebook. Please follow us at: https://www.facebook.com/ycrecorderelect/?fref=ts