The town of Camp Verde’s 60th annual Fort Verde Days celebration kicked off Friday with a plethora of carnival rides and games, as well as lots of food and music.

Fort Verde Days continues Sunday with various events and activities downtown, such as the beer garden and other vendors, live music, salsa contest, pickles and pies, and more carnival rides and games, as well as a variety of historically inspired performances at Fort Verde State Historic Park. Click here for Sunday's schedule.