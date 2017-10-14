Fort Verde Days schedule of events for Sunday

Fort Verde Days schedule of events

Sunday, Oct. 15

11 a.m.-4 p.m. ....Hispanic Amigo Sunday ....Community Center

11 a.m. ...Stick Horse Race 6-9 years (stick horses provided)...Community Center

12 p.m.-1 p.m. ...Salsa Contest (hot & regular, cash prizes)...Ramada

2 p.m. ...Piñata Games...Ramada

11 a.m. ...Cub Scout Pack #7193 Pine Wood Derby Exhibition ...Wood Street

11 a.m.-3 p.m. ...Craft Show ....Community Gym

11 a.m.-2 p.m. ...Camp Verde High School Art Show....Town Hall Room 305

11 a.m.-4 p.m. ...Vendors & Beer Garden ....Soccer Field

11 a.m. ...Carnival Opens ....Soccer Field

1-4 p.m. ...Live Entertainment Featuring Hispanic Music ...Soccer Field Stage

Go to www.campverdepromotions.org or call 928-301-0922 for more information. All program items subject to change.

Schedule of Events, Fort Verde State Historic Park

Sunday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. ....Flag Raising Ceremony ...Parade Grounds

9:30 a.m. ...Military Drills...Parade Grounds

10 a.m. ...1880s Period Church Service ...Commanding Officer’s Quarters

11 a.m. ...Orienteering - Boy Scouts...Parade Grounds

11 a.m. ...Martha and Jack Summerhayes...Parade Grounds

12 p.m. ...Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations ($6 donation) ...Cook Shack

12:30 p.m. ...Red Turner presents “Seminole Indian Scouts”...Admin Building

12:30 p.m. ...Dr. Sam Palmer presents “Battle of Big Dry Wash” ...Admin Building

2 p.m. ...Flag Retreat Ceremony...Parade Grounds

Throughout the day: Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations; Living History, Camp Displays; Infantry Drills

--- Schedule is tentative and subject to change ---