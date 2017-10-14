Fort Verde Days schedule of events for Sunday

The town of Camp Verde’s 60th annual Fort Verde Days celebration kicked off Friday with a plethora of carnival rides and games, as well as lots of food and music. Fort Verde Days continues Sunday with various events and activities downtown, such as the beer garden and other vendors, live music, salsa contest, pickles and pies, and more carnival rides and games, as well as a variety of historically inspired performances at Fort Verde State Historic Park. (Photo by Bill Helm)

By Bill Helm

  • Originally Published: October 14, 2017 2:38 p.m.

    • Fort Verde Days schedule of events

    Sunday, Oct. 15

    11 a.m.-4 p.m. ....Hispanic Amigo Sunday ....Community Center

    11 a.m. ...Stick Horse Race 6-9 years (stick horses provided)...Community Center

    12 p.m.-1 p.m. ...Salsa Contest (hot & regular, cash prizes)...Ramada

    2 p.m. ...Piñata Games...Ramada

    11 a.m. ...Cub Scout Pack #7193 Pine Wood Derby Exhibition ...Wood Street

    11 a.m.-3 p.m. ...Craft Show ....Community Gym

    11 a.m.-2 p.m. ...Camp Verde High School Art Show....Town Hall Room 305

    11 a.m.-4 p.m. ...Vendors & Beer Garden ....Soccer Field

    11 a.m. ...Carnival Opens ....Soccer Field

    1-4 p.m. ...Live Entertainment Featuring Hispanic Music ...Soccer Field Stage

    Go to www.campverdepromotions.org or call 928-301-0922 for more information. All program items subject to change.

    Schedule of Events, Fort Verde State Historic Park

    Sunday, Oct. 15

    9 a.m. ....Flag Raising Ceremony ...Parade Grounds

    9:30 a.m. ...Military Drills...Parade Grounds

    10 a.m. ...1880s Period Church Service ...Commanding Officer’s Quarters

    11 a.m. ...Orienteering - Boy Scouts...Parade Grounds

    11 a.m. ...Martha and Jack Summerhayes...Parade Grounds

    12 p.m. ...Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations ($6 donation) ...Cook Shack

    12:30 p.m. ...Red Turner presents “Seminole Indian Scouts”...Admin Building

    12:30 p.m. ...Dr. Sam Palmer presents “Battle of Big Dry Wash” ...Admin Building

    2 p.m. ...Flag Retreat Ceremony...Parade Grounds

    Throughout the day: Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations; Living History, Camp Displays; Infantry Drills

    --- Schedule is tentative and subject to change ---

