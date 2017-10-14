Jerome expected to review general plan

Jerome’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council are expected to review the general plan in the coming months. Using community input, the proposed General Plan is intended to guide growth and decisions affecting the future of the Town. The town held community open house sessions to seek input for the plan and the General Plan Steering Committee has recommended the plan. This is a collaborative effort which includes a variety of issues including historic preservation, land use, economic development, parks and open space and the quality of life that Jerome residents cherish. The Planning & Zoning Commission will review the document and hold a public hearing at 600 Clark St., Jerome, AZ in Council Chambers on November 1st, 2017 at 7:00p.m.