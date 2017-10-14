Obituary: Gary Frank Blair 1943-2017

Gary Frank Blair, 73 passed away on July 24, 2017 with his faithful black labradoodle, Snickers in Cottonwood, Az. Gary was born on Oct 5, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to Ralph & Bernadine Blair.

Gary married his soul mate and best friend Mary Elizabeth Burns on November 10, 1962.

Gary served in the US Army from 1966-1970. He retired from the Army National Guard as a Master Sargent.

He worked for the Painters Union, Local IBEW 387 and Retired after 30 years from Arizona Public Service.

Gary was a very passionate man that loved to give back to his community and country. Over his life time he gave many volunteer hours to the Flagstaff Fire Dept, Az Rangers in Holbrook, Camp Verde Marshall’s office, many years as the Captain of Yavapai County Verde Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service atop of Mingus Mountain.

Gary also loved automotive mechanics, CB Radio (SuperDad),camping, hunting, fishing and 4X4 Wheelin’.

Surviving Gary is his beautiful bride of 55yrs Mary E. Blair. He was very proud of his 2 daughters Kari Blair-Garcia, Thousand Oaks, Ca and Tari Blair-Skousen, Phoenix, Az. He adored his 5 grandchildren, Brittnee Blair-Garcia, Christian Blair, Gabrielle Garcia, Page Skousen and Tres Garcia. His loving sister Jerrie Wilbur, the best nieces Debi Tappe and Shelley Lamoure and many great nieces and nephews. Gary never met a stranger, made beautiful friendships throughout his life and was loved by all.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home at 1031 E Mingus Ave Cottonwood, Az on Friday October 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM, with a Military Procession to Phoenix National Cemetery at 23029 N Cave Creek Rd Phoenix, AZ for military honors at 1:00 PM.

