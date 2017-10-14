Sports briefs: NAU football enters national rankings

Fresh off its upset of then-No. 7 Illinois State, Northern Arizona University football has entered the national rankings.

The Lumberjacks are ranked 24th in the latest FCS Coaches Top 25. NAU has won three in row as of press time and are coming off of a 37-16 win Illinois State.

The NAU defense got three interceptions and five sacks against the Redbirds. Illinois State had been averaging over 190.2 yards per game, but the Lumberjacks held them to 63 yards on 29 carries.

On offense, NAU ranked up 431 yards even though the ISU defense was ranked No. 2.

Scottish games coming to Arizona Arizona will be getting a taste of Scotland with the 54th anniversary of the Phoenix Scottish Games.

On March 3 and 4, at Steele Indian School Park, there will be plenty of pipes, drums, Highland dancers, athletics and Celtic bands.

The event will feature a variety of live entertainment and interactive displays in addition to the sports.

The Highland Dance Championship will be contested, there will be pipe bands, folk and bluegrass music and beer gardens.

Competitors throw items like a log bigger than telephone pole, hammers, cabers and sheafs and there will be a “Putting the Stone” competition with males and females of all ages from across North America.

There will even be a “Wee Ones” children’s area to try Caber and Hammer throws with Highland costumes on.

The Celtic Village will feature merchants with clothing, music instruments, jewelry and traditional foods like shortbread cookies and haggis. Not only can you partake in Scotch Whisky Tasting but also learn about how they are made.

Vintage vehicles will be there with the British Car Display.

Arizona is home to over 175,000 Scots. Douglas, Ariz. was named for a Canadian-Scotsman, there is a tree at the Rose Tree Museum in Tombstone that as shipped to a young Scottish bride in 1885.

The Caledonian Society of Arizona, the largest Celtic organization in the state, puts on the Phoenix Scottish Games.

Single day tickets are $20 at the gate for $20, or $17 in advance at www.ArizonaScots.com and a second day ticket is $10. Seniors, members of the military and children get discounted pricing.

NAZ Suns offering group rates on tickets The Northern Arizona Suns’ season opener is just around the corner and they’re offering discounts for groups.

The Suns top off on Nov. 4 when they host Agua Caliente Clippers at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a NAZ Suns replica jersey.

The Prescott Valley based affiliate of the Phoenix Suns are entering their second season in the Gatorade League.

If a group of 10 or more buys ticker then their get the first level of discounts. It drops more for groups of 50 or more.

Sideline Center is $21 per person and with 50 or more people it is $16 per person. Sideline Corner is $11 at person and it goes down to $9 a person with 50 or more tickets.