Wine and Dine in the Vines Oct. 28

Wine and Dine in the Vines Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College.

Embark on a grand culinary and wine adventure in support of the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College.

An evening showcase of Arizona wines and fine foods with a total of over 30 wine makers, restaurant owners and chefs providing tastings of their favorite edibles and drinkables.

Proceeds directly benefit: VEN scholarships, student activities, and Priority needs of the VEN program.

For more information, visit www.yc.edu/WineandDine or Mary Talosi at 928-776-2359 or mary.talosi@yc.edu.

Ticket price is $125. A portion is tax deductible.

The Southwest Wine Center is located 601 Black Hills Drive, in Clarkdale.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Southwest Wine Center, and auxiliary of the Yavapai College Foundation.

