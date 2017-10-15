Fingerstyle Guitarist Rick Cyge performs in Sedona, Cottonwood

Enjoy the unique solo “Guitar Artistry” of Rick Cyge in Cottonwood and Sedona this week!

Cyge continues his enticing dinner performances at The Golden Goose American Grill in west Sedona several nights weekly. Join him from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. this Sunday, October 22, and Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

On Saturday, October 21, 2017, enjoy a relaxing afternoon of wine and music while Cyge performs from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Fire Mountain Tasting Room in Cottonwood.

The performances showcase Cyge’s masterful fingerstyle guitar playing and seamlessly layered arrangements of music from greats like the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Sting, Norah Jones, James Taylor, The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.

Presenting the spirit of the original pieces in fresh new interpretations, Cyge’s exciting offering encompasses Baby Boomer Classics, folk, pop, blues and a little Motown for fun. Original pieces composed by Cyge, including “Blue Sedona” and a nearly endless selection of Beatles tunes round out the musical menu. Sit back and enjoy!

Cyge’s newest release, “GUITARtistry 2” and his debut solo recording, “GUITARtistry: The Fingerstyle Guitar Music of Rick Cyge,” will be available for purchase during the performances. Hear sound clips at www.rickcyge.com and get details for the new CD Release Event at Greg Lawson Gallery next Saturday, February 25, 2017.

For the Saturday performance, The Fire Mountain Tasting Room is located in Old Town Cottonwood at 1023 N. Main Street, 928-639-2789.

The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447.