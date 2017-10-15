Kaki King brings music, innovative multi media to OTCA

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to present one of the finest guitarists in the country, Kaki King in Concert, on Sunday Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “a genre unto herself,” Brooklyn-based composer and guitarist Kaki King has released 8 albums over the past 13 years. She has performed on every continent over the course of multiple world tours, and has presented her work in a variety of prestigious arts centers, including the Kennedy Center, MoMA, LACMA and The Met. Kaki King’s percussive technique (guitar geeks compare it to Preston Reed’s; everyone else compares it to Eddie Van Halen’s) drives her songs forward, while layers of overdubs and her own soft vocals create a shimmering cloud of sound.

Kaki has created music for numerous film and TV soundtracks, including “August Rush” and Sean Penn’s “Into the Wild”, for which received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score.

In addition to her own solo work, Kaki has also collaborated with NYC-based string quartet ETHEL, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, premiering a classical piece commissioned by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang. In April 2017, Kaki will record her first full-length album with symphony orchestra, commissioned by the Berklee College of Music.

Provocative and moving, surprising and beautiful, “The Neck Is A Bridge To The Body” is Kaki King at her visionary best: deconstructing and redefining the role of solo instrumental artist through virtuoso technique, insatiable imagination, and boundless humanity. This groundbreaking new multi-media performance uses projection mapping to present the guitar as an ontological tabula rasa in a creation myth unlike any other, where luminous visions of genesis and death, textures and skins, are cast onto an Ovation Adamas 1581-KK Kaki King Signature 6-String Acoustic guitar customized specifically for this production.

“More than anything the process of creating this music has proven to me once again that the guitar really does the speaking, and I’m just the interpreter.” –Kaki King

“The Neck Is A Bridge To The Body” was produced in collaboration with Glowing Pictures (best known for their work with such artists as Animal Collective, David Byrne & Brian Eno, Beastie Boys, and TV On The Radio). An album of the same name, featuring the soundtrack from the show, is also available on Spotify, iTunes, and most music retailers and streaming services.

What the Press is saying:

“In her near-13-year career that’s seen six studio albums and a Golden-Globe nomination for best original score, King has earned critical acclaim for the way she combines unusual tunings, complex fingerstyle picking, and slap bass techniques to create soundscapes that range from instrumental acoustic work to high-voltage rock songs. Now, she’s using her guitar in an entirely new way: as a projection screen.” - The Atlantic

“King’s focused intensity summons up a kind of kinetic power and passion that can stop surprised, slack-jawed onlookers in their tracks.” - Acoustic Guitar

“I’ve never seen anything like it... a sumptuous feast for the senses, a dizzying display of sound and vision by a guitarist already renowned for her innovation... I repeat: Do not miss this.” – Boston Globe

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at Local Juicery. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Main Street (5th Street & Main St.) in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.