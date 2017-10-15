Music fans can enjoy intimate showroom in Sedona

Sound Bites Grill in uptown Sedona is a music fans favorite spot. Sit not five feet from the performers in their intimate Show Room. This week the venue has a talented line-up from local to touring artists including flamenco/classical guitarist Esteban, a world renowned performer!

Wednesday evening October 18th Darius Lux, originally from London, will be performing from 6-9pm on piano and acoustical guitar. Thursday Evening Oct 19th, Robin and Eric Miller, a talented local Sedona father and son duo will be performing from 6-9pm. There is no cover for the show.

Eric Miller most famous for is his flamenco and Latin Jazz guitar has found his voice, emerging with an interwoven cultural style that is unique unto him. His music is diverse, and he continues to travel and play, collaborating with many great musicians around the world.

Eric will be performing with his father, artist, composer and songwriter Robin Miller. Robin is a Sedona staple performing for over 30 years in the area. Robin has surrounded himself with music since he was a child.

Robin Miller has recorded albums with various artists for labels such as A&M, MCA, and RCA. Proficient on guitar, keyboards, bass, and mandolin, Robin loves to demonstrate his versatility through rock & roll, blues, new age, and many other types of music.

Friday Evenings are the venue’s dance night. This week on Oct 20th Robin Miller will be performing with his Classic Rock band for an evening of dinner and dancing from 7-10pm. There is a $10 cover per person to watch the band and the table is yours for the evening.

Saturday night Oct 21st at 7pm you will enjoy master guitarist Esteban as you watch his fingers fly in this up-close and intimate show room. He performs with his daughter Teresa Joy, Raul Yanez and Joe Morris.

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops uptown. They offer live music 7 nights a week. The venue is twofold with a restaurant and show room. The restaurant offers an incredible patio for dining in addition to their main dining room. The show room is a separate area that hosts the live music. For more information and calendar of events go to www.soundbitesgrill.com or call 928-282-2713